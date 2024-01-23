Trump rants about E. Jean Carroll while ignoring Melania on special day
New York, New York - Donald Trump spent his Monday posting to social media about E. Jean Carroll – while seemingly forgetting that it was his wedding anniversary.
The former president took to his Truth Social platform to confirm that even though he traveled from his Florida home to NYC to testify in his second defamation trial with E. Jean Carroll, the hearing was delayed due to illness.
Less than an hour later, Trump continued to rant about the trial, which he described as a "HOAX," and Carroll's allegations that he rapped her in the 1990s.
"E. Jean Carroll was forced to change her story about her 'dress' when Donna Karan, the designer of the dress, said that it wasn't conceived or manufactured until long after the date in question," he wrote.
"In other words, the Monica Lewinsky type gambit failed badly," he added.
He went on to share more posts throughout the day about Carroll, as well as boasting about dominating the polls ahead of the New Hampshire caucuses and even taking time to insult Nikki "BIRDBRAIN" Haley – but at no point did he mention the anniversary of his wedding with Melania.
Did Donald Trump forget his wedding anniversary?
According to Newsweek, Donald and Melania got married on January 22, 2005, shortly after he split with his second ex-wife, Marla Maples.
So, did Donald forget his wedding anniversary?
It has been quite a busy period for the 77-year-old, who is with running for re-election, traveling around the country to aggressively campaign, while also battling 91 criminal charges, and other legal challenges.
As his legal woes have piled up, he has been seen far less in public with Melania by his side, causing heavy speculation about the state of their relationship.
Most recently, the two attended the funeral of Melania's late mother Amalija Knavs and were caught on video in an awkward exchange which led to them leaving in separate cars.
Trump will face Nikki Haley, his last remaining challenger in the GOP primaries, in the New Hampshire caucuses on Tuesday.
Cover photo: Collage: SPENCER PLATT & Eric Thayer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP