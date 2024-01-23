Trump rants about E. Jean Carroll while ignoring Melania on special day

New York, New York - Donald Trump spent his Monday posting to social media about E. Jean Carroll – while seemingly forgetting that it was his wedding anniversary.

Donald Trump spent his Monday sharing social media posts about E. Jean Carroll and the elections, but never mentioned that it was his wedding anniversary. © Collage: SPENCER PLATT & Eric Thayer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The former president took to his Truth Social platform to confirm that even though he traveled from his Florida home to NYC to testify in his second defamation trial with E. Jean Carroll, the hearing was delayed due to illness.

Less than an hour later, Trump continued to rant about the trial, which he described as a "HOAX," and Carroll's allegations that he rapped her in the 1990s.

"E. Jean Carroll was forced to change her story about her 'dress' when Donna Karan, the designer of the dress, said that it wasn't conceived or manufactured until long after the date in question," he wrote.

"In other words, the Monica Lewinsky type gambit failed badly," he added.

He went on to share more posts throughout the day about Carroll, as well as boasting about dominating the polls ahead of the New Hampshire caucuses and even taking time to insult Nikki "BIRDBRAIN" Haley – but at no point did he mention the anniversary of his wedding with Melania.