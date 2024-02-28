Trump slammed by White House for "divisive and repugnant" comments on Black voters

Washington DC - The White House publicly condemned recent comments from Donald Trump , who claimed African-American voters are supporting him more due to his criminal convictions.

During a recent White House briefing, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre (r.) criticized remarks made by former President Donald Trump about Black voters. © Collage: ALMOND NGAN / AFP

During a briefing on Tuesday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked about the remarks that Trump made during a speaking event last week.

Jean-Pierre described his words as "divisive and repugnant," a sentiment she said President Joe Biden agrees with, as she spoke to him personally about the matter.

"In any context, it is profane to compare the long, painful history… of abuse and discrimination suffered by Black Americans… to something that is totally different than self-serving purposes," she argued. "That's what we saw from the former president."

Last Friday, while speaking to Black Conservatives ahead of the South Carolina primary, he likened his legal woes to discrimination and claimed Black Americans can relate.

"I got indicted for nothing, for something that is nothing," Trump said. "And a lot of people said that's why the Black people like me, because they have been hurt so badly and discriminated against, and they actually viewed me as I'm being discriminated against.

"It's been pretty amazing," he added, "but possibly, maybe, there's something there."