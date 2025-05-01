Trump turns to Supreme Court to end protected status for Venezuelans

Washington DC - The Trump administration asked the Supreme Court on Thursday to back its bid to end the temporary protected status (TPS) shielding more than 350,000 Venezuelans from deportation.

A federal judge in California put a temporary stay in March on plans by Homeland Security chief Kristi Noem to end deportation protections for the Venezuelan nationals.

US District Judge Edward Chen said the plan to end TPS "smacks of racism" and mischaracterizes Venezuelans as criminals.

"Acting on the basis of a negative group stereotype and generalizing such stereotype to the entire group is the classic example of racism," Chen wrote.

Solicitor General John Sauer filed an emergency application with the conservative-majority Supreme Court on Thursday asking it to stay the judge's order.

"So long as the order is in effect, the secretary must permit hundreds of thousands of Venezuelan nationals to remain in the country, notwithstanding her reasoned determination that doing so is 'contrary to the national interest,'" Sauer said.

In addition, "the district court's decision undermines the executive branch's inherent powers as to immigration and foreign affairs," he added.

Former president Joe Biden extended TPS for another 18 months just days before Donald Trump returned to the White House in January.

The US grants TPS to foreign citizens who cannot safely return home because of war, natural disasters, or other "extraordinary" conditions.