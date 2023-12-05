Trump was determined to stay in power "at any cost" in 2020, DC prosecutors allege

Federal prosecutors unveiled plans to introduce evidence at Trump's trial for election subversion that shows he was determined to "remain in power at any cost."

Washington DC - Federal prosecutors unveiled plans on Tuesday to introduce evidence at Donald Trump's trial for conspiring to overturn the 2020 election that allegedly shows he was determined to "remain in power at any cost."

Prosecutors unveil their case strategy against Trump

Prosecutors also more closely tied Trump to the events of January 6 (pictured), when his supporters stormed Congress in a bid to block Biden's election victory. © BRENT STIRTON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP Prosecutors, in the court filing, outlined some of the strategies and evidence they plan to use at the unprecedented criminal trial of a former president. "The Government will introduce a number of public statements by the defendant... claiming that there would be fraud in the 2020 presidential election," they said. "These statements sowed mistrust in the results of the presidential election and laid the foundation for the defendant's criminal efforts." The remarks included a November 2012 tweet in which Trump made "baseless claims" that voting machines had switched votes from Republican nominee Mitt Romney to Democratic president Barack Obama. Joe Biden Republicans prepare to vote for "necessary" Biden impeachment inquiry During his 2016 presidential campaign against Democrat Hillary Clinton, Trump also "claimed repeatedly, with no basis, that there was widespread voter fraud," prosecutors said. The false claims illustrate Trump's "motive, intent, and plan to obstruct the certification of the 2020 election results and illegitimately retain power." Prosecutors also more closely tied Trump to the events of January 6, when his supporters stormed Congress in a bid to block Biden's election victory. "The defendant has openly and proudly supported individuals who criminally participated in obstructing the congressional certification that day, including by suggesting that he will pardon them if re-elected," they said. Trump's lawyers have repeatedly sought to delay the trial until after the November 2024 election including with a claim that Trump enjoys "absolute immunity" and cannot be prosecuted for actions he took while in the White House. Judge Chutkan rejected the immunity claim last week. "Whatever immunities a sitting President may enjoy, the United States has only one Chief Executive at a time, and that position does not confer a lifelong 'get-out-of-jail-free' pass," she said. Trump and his sons Eric and Don Jr are currently facing a civil fraud trial in New York, accused of inflating the value of their real estate assets to receive more favorable bank loans and insurance terms.