Donald Trump's Twitter gets hit with search warrant by special counsel

Washington DC - The special counsel that has twice indicted former President Donald Trump obtained a warrant earlier this year to search his Twitter account.

According to a court filing that was unsealed on Wednesday, the special counsel, led by Jack Smith, obtained the warrant on January 17 seeking "data and records related" to the former president's account, @realDonaldTrump.

The counsel initially had an issue getting in contact with authorities at Twitter, which was purchased by Elon Musk only months earlier in October, and when they finally did, the platform was resistant to complying.

The warrant included a "nondisclosure order" which prohibited Twitter from alerting Trump of the warrant, with prosecutors arguing it "would seriously jeopardize the ongoing investigation" as it would allow Trump to "destroy evidence, change patterns of behavior, [or] notify confederates."

The company took issue with the clause, arguing in court that it was a breach of the First Amendment.

"Although Twitter ultimately complied with the warrant, the company did not fully produce the requested information until three days after a court-ordered deadline," the filing states.

Twitter, now known as X, didn't comply until February 9, which resulted in the court in contempt and imposing a $350,000 sanction for its delay.