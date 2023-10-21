George Santos claims he lost 99 pounds using Ozempic: "I Love It!"

Washington DC - Representative George Santos recently opened up about his drastic weight loss experience while using the controversial drug Ozempic.

New York Congressman George Santos claimed in a recent interview that he lost 99 pounds in less than a year while taking the diabetes drug Ozempic. © IMAGO/ZUMA Wire

According to Page Six, the New York congressman recently sat down for an interview with Megan McCain for her new podcast Meghan McCain Has Entered the Chat. During the interview, Santos revealed that he weighed in at 350 pounds back in January 2022 and told himself, "No, this has to change."

"I weighed myself in before the New Year rang in, and I was 251 pounds, so that's 99 pounds in a year," he told McCain.

Ozempic is a drug approved by the Food and Drug Administration to help treat Type 2 diabetes. It has recently grown in popularity after several public figures, including Sharon Osbourne and Elon Musk, shared experiences similar to Santos about its weight loss effect.

Santos went on to claim that he chose to begin taking the drug because he was pre-diabetic but now plans to use it "forever." He also says the FDA should "really consider looking into it and seeing it as an option for weight loss" because "obesity is the number one cause of death in this country."

"It's fantastic," he said of the drug. "I love it."



Santos has been caught lying on countless occasions since he took office at the beginning of this year, and is currently facing multiple felony charges.