Trump's labor secretary nominee walks back support for unions

New York, New York - Donald Trump 's labor secretary nominee on Wednesday distanced herself from previous pro- union stances that sparked Republican criticism, as she called herself a champion of the US president's "America First agenda."

Lori Chavez-DeRemer, a former Oregon congresswoman, was one of just three Republicans to cosponsor the Pro Act – the cornerstone of legislative efforts to strengthen US labor law and reverse the longtime decline of private sector unionization.

But on Wednesday, she explicitly renounced key elements of the bill, including measures to counter "right-to-work" laws in more than two dozen US states that let workers decide whether to pay union dues.

Describing the Pro Act as "imperfect," Chavez-DeRemer said she backed the bill in 2024 to respect the wishes of her Oregon congressional district and because she wanted a seat at the table during the debate.

Her shift at her confirmation hearing appeared to win over key Republicans, including chairman Bill Cassidy of Louisiana.

But many Democrats appeared troubled by her unwillingness to back a higher minimum wage or to comment on Trump's firing of officials at the National Labor Relations Board that have left the agency unable to enforce labor rulings.