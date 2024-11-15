Elizabeth Warren backs Senate bid to block arms sales to Israel

Washington DC - Senator Elizabeth Warren has announced her support for a series of resolutions to end certain offensive weapons transfers to Israel .

Senator Elizabeth Warren has announced her support for joint resolutions of disapproval aimed at ending certain offensive arms transfers to Israel. © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

Warren on Thursday expressed her backing of joint resolutions of disapproval, led by independent Senator Bernie Sanders, which are expected to go for a vote next week.

The measures aim to block the transfer of certain military equipment worth around $20 billion, including joint direct attack munitions and tank and artillery shells.

The Massachusetts Democrat's announcement came after a November 13 deadline for Israel to improve humanitarian conditions in Gaza came and went without any consequences for the apartheid regime. The Biden-Harris administration claimed Israel is not obstructing humanitarian aid – despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary.

Domestic law prohibits arms sales to countries that are carrying out gross human rights violations and restricting American humanitarian assistance.

"Despite Netanyahu’s failure to meet the United States' demands, the Biden administration has taken no action to restrict the flow of offensive weapons. The failure by the Biden administration to follow U.S. law and to suspend arms shipments is a grave mistake that undermines American credibility worldwide," Warren said in a statement on Thursday.

"If this administration will not act, Congress must step up to enforce U.S. law and hold the Netanyahu government accountable through a Joint Resolution of Disapproval," she added.