Rashida Tlaib easily wins reelection with Kamala Harris on track to lose Michigan
Detroit, Michigan - Representative Rashida Tlaib, the only Palestinian American in Congress, handily won her 2024 race for reelection in Michigan – a state Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris appears poised to lose to Donald Trump.
Tlaib, a House Democrat, triumphed in the race to represent Michigan's 12th congressional district with over 75% of the vote when the Associated Press called the contest late Tuesday.
The incumbent congresswoman far outstripped her Republican rival, James Hooper.
The result strikes a marked contrast from the presidential race in Michigan, with outlets showing Trump in the lead with over 95% of votes counted.
The battleground state – which comes with a prize of 15 electoral college votes – had been described as a must-win for Harris ahead of Election Day.
The Republican ex-president has already declared victory in his quest for the White House with major outlets reporting he has surpassed the 270 electoral college vote mark.
Rashida Tlaib challenges Biden-Harris administration on Israel policy
Tlaib's victory and Harris' loss come amid growing public outrage over the US' unwavering support for the apartheid state of Israel.
Since joining the 2024 presidential race, Harris has pained and angered members of Michigan's significant Muslim and Arab-American community by repeatedly reaffirming her commitment to Israel and ignoring calls for a halt to US weapons transfers.
Tlaib has been an outspoken critic of the Biden-Harris administration for continuing to back Israel's genocide in Palestine. She has retained strong support among constituents even as she faced criticism and censure from her House colleagues.
The Detroit native has introduced legislation to stop politicians from profiting off war, joined calls for an arms embargo on Israel, and sought to hold President Joe Biden accountable for authorizing the deployment of US troops to the Middle East. She also co-sponsored a Ceasefire Now resolution introduced by Missouri Representative Cori Bush in October 2023.
Tlaib did not endorse Harris' campaign for president.
With her victory, Tlaib is due to enter her fourth two-year term in the House on January 20, 2025.
