Rashida Tlaib easily wins reelection with Kamala Harris on track to lose Michigan

Detroit, Michigan - Representative Rashida Tlaib, the only Palestinian American in Congress, handily won her 2024 race for reelection in Michigan – a state Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris appears poised to lose to Donald Trump .

Representative Rashida Tlaib wears a Palestinian keffiyeh during a Gaza ceasefire demonstration on the US Capitol lawn. © IMAGO / Middle East Images

Tlaib, a House Democrat, triumphed in the race to represent Michigan's 12th congressional district with over 75% of the vote when the Associated Press called the contest late Tuesday.

The incumbent congresswoman far outstripped her Republican rival, James Hooper.

The result strikes a marked contrast from the presidential race in Michigan, with outlets showing Trump in the lead with over 95% of votes counted.

The battleground state – which comes with a prize of 15 electoral college votes – had been described as a must-win for Harris ahead of Election Day.

The Republican ex-president has already declared victory in his quest for the White House with major outlets reporting he has surpassed the 270 electoral college vote mark.