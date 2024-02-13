George Santos replacement vote ramps up in heated fight for New York seat

Long Island, New York – Voters in suburban New York were choosing a congressman to replace scandal-plagued George Santos on Tuesday, with Democrats pouring cash into TV ads to try to take his seat from the Republicans in a charged election year.

Voters in New York's 3rd congressional district are choosing between Democrat Tom Suozzi (r.) and Republican Mazi Pilip (l.) to replace expelled congressman George Santos (inset r.). © Collage: ADAM GRAY & POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP, MANDEL NGAN / AFP

Democrat Tom Suozzi is facing off against Republican Mazi Pilip, with polls open despite heavy snow.

The winner of the special election will serve out the remaining 11 months of ousted Santos' term in the House of Representatives, where a Democrat victory would chip away at the Republicans' narrow majority.

Aggressive attack ads were run in the campaign, with Republicans seeking to paint Suozzi as soft on illegal immigration, while Democrats have sought to frame Pilip as an anti-abortionist.

Migration and abortion are central political issues as the US limbers up for the presidential election, set to pit President Joe Biden against Donald Trump in a re-run of the 2020 contest.

One attack ad shows archive footage of Suozzi apparently boasting that he fought to keep immigration enforcement officers out of Nassau County when he was the area's top elected official.

Anti-Pilip ads have suggested she would seek a nationwide ban on terminations.