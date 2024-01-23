George Santos admits he misses his job as a congressman and is struggling to find a new one

Central Islip, New York - Former Congressman George Santos recently admitted to reporters that he misses his old job and is currently struggling to find another.

According to CNN, Santos traveled to court in Long Island for a scheduled status conference on Tuesday, where lawyers discussed a potential witness list for the case.

Santos is facing 23 criminal charges, including identity theft, fraud, and money laundering. His growing legal issues led to him being voted out of the House by his colleagues back in December.



His attorneys and the prosecutors in the case have previously signaled that a possible plea deal was being discussed, but the deal was never mentioned during Tuesday's hearing.

Reporters managed to catch up with Santos at the courthouse and asked if he missed his old job.

"Sure, it was fun," he said. "Of course I do. I worked really hard to get there."

During his brief tenure in office, it was quickly discovered that he told countless lies about himself while on the campaign trail.

After being ousted, he has struggled to maintain social relevance while using the internet and social media to make money.

When asked if he has had any luck finding a new job, Santos cryptically stated, "Nothing I want to report."