George Santos begs judge to delay sentencing – but prosecutors aren't having it

Central Islip, New York - Former Congressman George Santos recently asked the judge overseeing his fraud trial to delay his upcoming sentencing, but prosecutors aim to shut down his effort.

According to AP News, Santos' legal team requested the February 7 sentencing be moved to August so the disgraced politician can continue making money off his new "Pants on Fire" podcast, which they described as a "promising revenue stream."

"Mr. Santos now has a viable path to making meaningful progress in satisfying his obligations, requiring only additional time for the quarterly compensation structure to generate sufficient funds," the request stated.

Back in August, Santos pled guilty to wire fraud and identity theft. As part of a plea deal, he agreed to pay nearly $375,000 in restitution and $205,000 in forfeiture.

During a court hearing on Tuesday, prosecutors opposed Santos' request, disputing his claims that he has only $1,000 in liquid assets and arguing that it is "highly unlikely" he is making enough from the show to pay off his obligations.

Prosecutors pointed out that Santos has earned more than $400,000 making videos for the website Cameo and another $400,000 from a documentary detailing his expulsion from Congress.