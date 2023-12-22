George Santos teams up with Fyre Fraud director for new paid doc

Washington DC - Not even a month after he was kicked out of Congress, former Rep George Santos is now working on a documentary about his brief, yet chaotic, tenure in politics .

Former Congressman George Santos is now working with a documentary filmmaker on a piece that aims to explore the "human side" of his story. © IMAGO / UPI Photo

It seems Santos just can't stay out of the spotlight.

In his latest attempt to maintain his cultural relevancy, Santos has teamed up with Jenner Furst, the filmmaker behind a handful of successful documentaries including Hulu's popular Fyre Fraud, a film about the disastrous Fyre Fly music festival.

Furst, who describes some of his work as "true comedy," recently told The New York Times that with his new Santos project, which is currently filming, he hopes to "focus more on the human side of the story."

"There is the illusion that there's good people and bad people," he explained. "Ultimately, there still is truth. And I am committed to truth. And somehow, as someone committed to truth in a post-truth era, I don't think I can be as religiously attached to the existence of truth anymore."

The documentarian has faced criticism as Santos is receiving compensation for the film, which some believe he does not deserve, considering his alleged financial offenses and his history of lying.

Furst said their agreement is common practice in his industry, and will cover photographs, videos, and "a lot of personal stuff that people have never seen."