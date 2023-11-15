George Santos' campaign fundraiser pleads guilty in latest blow to congressman

Washington DC - A former fundraiser for the campaign of beleaguered Congressman George Santos has pled guilty to fraud as part of a plea deal.

According to a statement from The Department of Justice, Sam Miele (27) pled guilty to a federal wire fraud charge on Tuesday, admitting that he "used fraud and deceit to steal more than $100,000 from his victims, funneling this money into the campaign committees of candidates for the House, and into his own pockets."

Back in August, Miele was indicted on four counts of wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft after he "falsely and without authorization impersonated" an unnamed person "for the purpose of soliciting financial contributions to support [Santos'] campaign and enriching himself through commissions earned."

Miele allegedly sent tons of "fraudulent fund-raising" emails and made phone calls to potential donors claiming he was a "high-ranking aide to a member of the House with leadership responsibilities."

As part of his plea deal, Miele has agreed to pay $109,171 in restitution, $69,136 in forfeiture, and a separate stipulated payment of $470,000 to a contributor. It's unclear if he will be forced to testify against Santos, who is facing 23 felony charges himself.