George Santos has a new excuse for his mounting legal troubles

Washington DC - New York Representative George Santos is facing a mountain of legal issues – and now he's blaming it all on his inexperience as a politician.

Congressman George Santos blamed his inexperience with politics and "extenuating circumstances" for his criminal indictment. © JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The congressman was hit with a superseding indictment earlier this week, adding 10 more charges to a previous an initial 13 charge indictment.

According to ABC News, he told Wednesday that he intended to fight to "the bitter end."

"It's frustrating to me that I have to sit here and now have to defend myself for things that I pay someone else to do," he said, referencing his former treasurer Nancy Marks, who pled guilty to conspiracy last week which led to his additional charges.

"'The buck stops with me' is an exaggerated term," he continued, "especially when you're a candidate... I'm not an experienced politician."

Santos says he is "pretty much denying every last bit of charges" against him, arguing that he has emails "that we will use for my defense."

He was less defensive when it came to accusations by prosecutors that he filed false unemployment claims during the Covid pandemic while he was employed making $120,000 a year.

"Even if I were to have taken two checks too many... Nobody in this country gets indicted for taking a check or two more than they are entitled to during unemployment period or... extenuating circumstance of the pandemic," he said.