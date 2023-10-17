George Santos campaign in the red after refunding thousands of donations!

Washington DC - New campaign filings reveal that New York Representative George Santos has dug himself into quite a financial hole within the past three months.

Newly released campaign filings have revealed that Congressman George Santos is struggling to stay afloat financially as he runs for re-election in 2024. © Yulia Nikhinson / AFP

A recent filing with the Federal Election Commission shows that between July and September Santos' campaign only brought in $674 in donations, and refunded previous donors $17,200, leaving him $16,526 in the red for the third quarter.

The campaign spent around $42,000 during the period, with $20,000 used to pay the legal firm Dickinson Wright, who is representing the congressman as he faces 23 federal charges which include wire fraud and money laundering.



The filing also revealed massive debts that Santos still owes for services dating back to last year. By law, the debts are supposed to be recorded within the period they are accrued and included in reports after until they are paid off, but Santos noted in this most recent filing that his current treasurer was just made "aware of prior debt in the current period."

The report raises questions about Santos' ability to run for re-election in 2024, which he has vowed to do despite many of his constituents and fellow politicians demanding that he step down. Meanwhile, Democrat Tom Suozzi announced his intention to win back the seat he vacated in 2022.