George Santos' former roommate claims he was brains behind 2017 ATM fraud scheme
Washington DC - A former friend and roommate of Congressman George Santos claimed the politician was the mastermind behind an ATM fraud scheme that took place in 2017.
In 2017, Gustavo Ribeiro Trelha was arrested and charged with felony access device fraud in relation to an ATM skimming scheme, and served seven months in jail before being deported back to his home country of Brazil in 2018.
n a recent letter to the FBI obtained by Politico, Trelha now claims that Santos was the one behind the scheme that he pled guilty to.
"I am coming forward today to declare that the person in charge of the crime of credit card fraud when I was arrested was George Santos / Anthony Devolder," Trelha said in the letter.
Trelha goes on to claim that Santos taught him "how to skim card information and how to clone cards," and "how to put skimming devices and cameras on ATM machines."
Santos allegedly had a warehouse in Orlando that housed the illegal equipment used in the scheme.
"He had a lot of material - parts, printers, blank ATM, and credit cards to be painted and engraved with stolen account and personal information," Trelha added.
After being trained by Santos, Trelha made his way to Seattle, where he was arrested in April 2017 after being caught on a security camera removing a skimming device from an ATM.
George Santos cannot stop lying
Audio recordings of Santos testifying on behalf of Gustavo Ribeiro Trelha were recently released, where Santos can be heard lying about his employment, telling the judge that he worked for Goldman Sachs.
Santos also claimed that he and Trelha's parents "know each other from Brazil," but Trelha says that they actually met in 2016 "on a Facebook group for Brazilians living in Orlando."
Trelha alleged that Santos visited him while he was in jail in Seattle, but warned him not to mention his name in court.
"Santos threatened my friends in Florida that I must not say that he was my boss," Trelha wrote in the letter.
He also says Santos warned he could "make things worse for him" since he was illegal while Santos was a US citizen.
The controversial politician made waves when it was discovered that he lied in his resume and on the campaign trail about his work history and personal life, which helped him win his spot in the House of Representatives. Since taking office, several more lies have come to light. Santos is currently under investigation by federal and state authorities.
Santos has yet to publicly address these new allegations against him as his constituents and fellow politicians continue to call for his resignation.
Cover photo: Collage: ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP