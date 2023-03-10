George Santos' former roommate claims he was brains behind 2017 ATM fraud scheme

Washington DC - A former friend and roommate of Congressman George Santos claimed the politician was the mastermind behind an ATM fraud scheme that took place in 2017.

Representative George Santos is being accused of orchestrating an ATM fraud scheme that took place in 2017. © Collage: ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

In 2017, Gustavo Ribeiro Trelha was arrested and charged with felony access device fraud in relation to an ATM skimming scheme, and served seven months in jail before being deported back to his home country of Brazil in 2018.

n a recent letter to the FBI obtained by Politico, Trelha now claims that Santos was the one behind the scheme that he pled guilty to.

"I am coming forward today to declare that the person in charge of the crime of credit card fraud when I was arrested was George Santos / Anthony Devolder," Trelha said in the letter.

Trelha goes on to claim that Santos taught him "how to skim card information and how to clone cards," and "how to put skimming devices and cameras on ATM machines."

Santos allegedly had a warehouse in Orlando that housed the illegal equipment used in the scheme.

"He had a lot of material - parts, printers, blank ATM, and credit cards to be painted and engraved with stolen account and personal information," Trelha added.

After being trained by Santos, Trelha made his way to Seattle, where he was arrested in April 2017 after being caught on a security camera removing a skimming device from an ATM.