George Santos gets big target on his back from fellow New York Republicans

Washington DC - After embattled Congressman George Santos was hit with more felony charges, his fellow New York Republican representatives are making moves to get him expelled.

A group of New York Republican Representatives will apparently soon present a resolution to expel George Santos as the House returns after picking new speaker. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Earlier this month, a group of six NY reps - Anthony D'Esposito, Mike Lawler, Nick LaLota, Marc Molinaro, Brandon Williams, and Nick Langworthy - floated their plan to present a resolution to get rid of Santos, who is currently facing multiple felony charges.

Now, the group has told CBS News they are finally moving forward with the plan to oust him from Congress. It comes as the House returns to work after Republicans finally managed to pick a new House Speaker on Wednesday.

They also said they expect their effort to catch on "like wildfire" after additional criminal charges were brought against Santos in a recent superseding indictment, bringing the total to 23.

"Everybody knows the facts of the case," Rep. LaLota explined. "The facts are not good for Mr. Santos. That's why I expect Democrats and Republicans to remove him as soon as possible."

In order for the resolution to pass, it would need to get a two-thirds supermajority vote. Democrats led an attempt to expel Santos in May, but it was blocked by the Republican majority. Kevin McCarthy, who was House speaker at the time, argued Santos should be allowed to defend himself in court before facing expulsion.