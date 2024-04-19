George Santos gets shut down after trying to use Trump defense in court

Central Islip, New York - Former Congressman George Santos and his legal team were shut down after they attempted to make a "First Amendment" argument in his fraud case.

Federal prosecutors responded after George Santos and his legal team tried to argue that his First Amendment rights were being violated in his fraud trial. © IMAGO / Pacific Press Agency

According to The Daily Beast, Santos' attorneys asked the judge overseeing his fraud case to remove the "confidential" label from case material provided by the government, which has been deemed "highly exculpatory."

Much like former President Donald Trump has done in the countless legal battles he is currently fighting, the attorneys argued that not allowing Santos to speak publicly about said material would violate "his First Amendment right to offer brief insight into his defense."

Federal prosecutors responded to the request with a court filing, accusing Santos of using the media to sway public opinion and possibly taint the jury pool.

Prosecutors argued that Santos has been "uninhibited in exercising his First Amendment rights" and included links to interviews and numerous quotes he's made publicly, where he has "outlined the nature of his defense."

"Setting aside Santos's self-serving mischaracterization of the disclosures as 'exonerating' him in any way, his attempt to selectively weaponize discovery materials to influence public opinion on this matter—including prospective jurors—is entirely inappropriate," prosecutors wrote.

"It is a transparent effort to litigate this matter in the press rather than in the courtroom," they added.