George Santos gives bizarre explanation after comeback campaign raises $0

By Rey Harris

Washington DC - Former Congressman George Santos claims he is running a campaign to get himself back into the House, but a recent financial filing has critics wondering if it is just another one of his many lies.

George Santos recently announced his comeback run for a House seat, but his latest campaign finance report revealed he has done nothing to raise money. © IMAGO / ABACAPRESS A report filed with the Federal Election Commission on Monday revealed that his newly revised Santos for Congress committee did not raise a single dime during the first quarter of 2024, nor did they spend any money. The old iteration of the committee also submitted a filing, which revealed massive debts and over $21,000 that was given out to pay back donors who supported him prior to his expulsion. In a statement shared with The Daily Beast, Santos claimed that the lack of funds is all a part of his master plan. Donald Trump Trump lashes out at judge after Day 1 of hush money trial: "We've got a real problem" "I will not be raising a single dime until I'm confirmed on the ballot, unlike many in the media speculating I'm only running to 'grift,'" he explained. "I'm setting the standard that only confirmed ballot access candidates should raise money."

Is George Santos actually serious?

Former Congressman George Santos (l.) chatting with Representatives Lauren Boebert (c.) and Matt Gaetz ahead of the State of the Union address on March 7, 2024. © SHAWN THEW / POOL / AFP After Santos was booted from congress back in December, he made a name for himself as a public figure, most notably through social media. But his short burst of fame has been noticeably dwindling in recent months, and he seems desperate to return to the spotlight. After making a surprise appearance at President Joe Biden's State of the Union address in March, Santos announced he would be running to take over Congressman Nick LaLota's seat representing New York's 1st District instead of attempting to get re-elected to the 3rd, which he represented for 11 months before being ousted. Donald Trump Donald Trump is #SleepyDon: Takeaways from Day 1 of New York hush money trial LaLota was one of his Republican colleagues who led the charge to have Santos expelled, but Santos has repeatedly insisted his effort to unseat him is not driven by revenge. He later announced that he was suspending his campaign as a Republican and relaunched his effort as an Independent candidate instead. Throughout his brief tenure in the House, Santos was caught lying on countless occasions about everything from his personal life and work history to false claims about having Jewish heritage, so it's difficult to say whether he is serious about returning to Washington or simply wants to troll his political rival.