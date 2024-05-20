George Santos goes to war over amusement park story: "Littered in falsehoods and misconceptions"

Orlando, Florida - George Santos has been feuding with The New York Post after the conservative tabloid published a story about the former Congressman's recent visit to an amusement park.

Former Congressman George Santos (r.) spent his weekend arguing with The New York Post after the outlet shared a story about his recent amusement park visit. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / GeorgeSantosNY & IMAGO / Newscom World

The Post shared the story on Saturday, detailing Santos' recent visit to Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, where he was joined by his husband, Matt, and their close friends Mike Harlow and David Leatherwood.

The outlet included photos the group shared on social media, such as one showing Santos extremely excited while on the Harry Potter-themed ride Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, which the Post said he was "particularly tickled by."

Leatherwood told the outlet that the group had planned to visit his office in DC, but Santos ended up surprising him in Florida with an invitation to the park.

"Of course, I couldn't turn it down," Leatherwood said.

Shortly before the release of the story, Santos shared a social media post, criticizing the outlet for being "so out of stories" that their "desperate journalists" are making his park visit into "news."

He also claimed he was in Florida for "work meetings," though he has been seemingly unemployed since he was kicked out of Congress last December, accused the outlet of harassing his friends for information, and claimed the Post "never asked" him for details about the trip, though the outlet said he hung up on them twice when reached for comment.

"Now the weekend crew can go bother someone else for a story," he added.