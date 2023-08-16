George Santos misses big deadline once again

Washington DC - House Representative George Santos has yet again missed the deadline to file the required financial report for his campaign.

The New York rep seems to have missed the mark once again.

According to The New York Times, Santos missed the August 13 deadline to file the disclosure with The House Committee on Ethics, even though he and his campaign were already granted a 90-day extension on the original May 15 deadline.

If Santos doesn't file at all, he and his campaign may face a civil penalty of up to $71,316.

Some speculate that the filing will finally reveal the source of over $700,000 Santos personally lent to his campaign, which he claims came from his Devolder Organization company.

If funds from the Devolder Organization are included in his next filing, then the clients who have been bankrolling Santos should theoretically be disclosed.

Controversy has consumed Santos since he was elected to his congressional seat last November, when it was quickly discovered that he lied and fabricated most of his resume which helped him get the job.

Despite his many issues, Santos has vowed to continue his battle for re-election in 2024, and describes his legal woes as a "with hunt!"