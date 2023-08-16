George Santos misses big deadline once again
Washington DC - House Representative George Santos has yet again missed the deadline to file the required financial report for his campaign.
The New York rep seems to have missed the mark once again.
According to The New York Times, Santos missed the August 13 deadline to file the disclosure with The House Committee on Ethics, even though he and his campaign were already granted a 90-day extension on the original May 15 deadline.
If Santos doesn't file at all, he and his campaign may face a civil penalty of up to $71,316.
Some speculate that the filing will finally reveal the source of over $700,000 Santos personally lent to his campaign, which he claims came from his Devolder Organization company.
If funds from the Devolder Organization are included in his next filing, then the clients who have been bankrolling Santos should theoretically be disclosed.
Controversy has consumed Santos since he was elected to his congressional seat last November, when it was quickly discovered that he lied and fabricated most of his resume which helped him get the job.
Despite his many issues, Santos has vowed to continue his battle for re-election in 2024, and describes his legal woes as a "with hunt!"
What are George Santos' money issues?
Santos' financial and business dealings have been under heavy scrutiny, as his past filings have raised more questions than they provide answers.
A recent filing with the Federal Election Commission showed he successfully raised thousands for his campaign. But it seems that money was used as a payout to Santos directly.
He also briefly declared himself treasurer of his own campaign, which he explained was a temporary measure due to the resignation of his previous treasurer, a man whose identity no one has been able to verify.
The congressman is now facing 13 criminal charges, including fraud and theft, to which he has pled not guilty.
Santos is scheduled to appear back in court in Central Islip, Long Island on September 7.
