George Santos loses it at CNN host in latest car-crash interview

Washington DC - Embattled New York Representative George Santos sat down for an interview on Tuesday with Erin Burnett of CNN, but things quickly went off the rails when his many, many legal issues were brought up.

New York Congressman George Santos had a meltdown after CNN's Erin Burnett asked him about his many lies. © Collage: Leigh Vogel & Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Burnett held nothing back, as she quickly pressed the congressman about the 13 criminal charges he currently faces, and the mountain of lies he has been caught telling.

The host questioned him about the financial issues surrounding his campaign, which he blamed his treasurer on, and claimed he had no idea what was going on behind the scenes.

He refused to elaborate much on his federal trial, explaining that it could "cheapen" his defense, but he did claim that he has not been speaking with the Department of Justice about a plea deal, despite recent reports.

Santos also addressed an ongoing investigation by the House Ethics Committee into his conduct, which he says has no updates on. When asked whether he'd step down if the committee found evidence that he committed some type of wrongdoing, he responded "no."

But the best moment of the interview came when Burnett played a montage of lies that Santos has told publicly and challenged him to make sense of it to viewers.