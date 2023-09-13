George Santos loses it at CNN host in latest car-crash interview
Washington DC - Embattled New York Representative George Santos sat down for an interview on Tuesday with Erin Burnett of CNN, but things quickly went off the rails when his many, many legal issues were brought up.
Burnett held nothing back, as she quickly pressed the congressman about the 13 criminal charges he currently faces, and the mountain of lies he has been caught telling.
The host questioned him about the financial issues surrounding his campaign, which he blamed his treasurer on, and claimed he had no idea what was going on behind the scenes.
He refused to elaborate much on his federal trial, explaining that it could "cheapen" his defense, but he did claim that he has not been speaking with the Department of Justice about a plea deal, despite recent reports.
Santos also addressed an ongoing investigation by the House Ethics Committee into his conduct, which he says has no updates on. When asked whether he'd step down if the committee found evidence that he committed some type of wrongdoing, he responded "no."
But the best moment of the interview came when Burnett played a montage of lies that Santos has told publicly and challenged him to make sense of it to viewers.
George Santos subjected to a montage of his lies
The short clip consisted of Santos lying about his heritage, his grandparents surviving the Holocaust, and his education history. The clip left the representative clearly uncomfortable, as he shot back with a dismissive response.
"Erin, you know what would be great? I'm not deflecting, but I'm just going to call you out here and CNN," Santos (35) explained, going on the defensive. "Have you brought Joe Biden on the network and spoken about all the things he's said across the last 46 years?"
He went on to argue that the network never covers the Biden family's "treasure trove" of crimes and wrongdoings, for which there is no evidence. The anchor assured him that was not true, also noting that bring up Biden is "completely irrelevant" to their conversation.
Santos went on to say, "I'll continue to talk to you guys. But for now, no, I’m not answering these questions."
