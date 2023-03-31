George Santos reacts to Donald Trump's indictment: "Imagine what they will do to us"

Washington DC - Representative George Santos reacted on social media to the news of Donald Trump being indicted , making claims that the average American is next to face prosecution.

Congressman George Santos (r) defended Donald Trump after learning of the former president's indictment. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire & ZUMA Press

"Weaponizing the justice system to target a political rival is a clear danger to our country and democracy," Santos shared on Twitter.

"If they can do this to President Trump imagine what they will do to us."

The controversial politician was parroting what has become a common Republican talking point that because New York district attorney Alvin Bragg is a Democrat, his years-long investigation looking into Trump's role in hush money payments given to porn star Stormy Daniels to hide an alleged affair is solely politically motivated.

He also seemed to pay tribute to Trump's latest campaign slogan: "They're not coming after me, they're coming after you – I'm just standing in the way!" This is a phrase Trump has been continuously spouting leading up to the indictment.

The former president has maintained his innocence as he faces multiple legal cases and federal investigations that may threaten his campaign for the White House. His slogan seems to push the idea that if an "innocent" man like him can face prosecution, what's stopping the average American from facing the same fate?

It's a sentiment that Santos, and many of his fellow conservatives, seem to identify with.