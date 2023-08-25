George Santos reportedly says he'd "beat Mitt Romney's butt" in bizarre boast

New York, New York - George Santos has been reportedly making fanciful claims again, with the indicted New York representative now boasting about weight loss and his martial arts skills.

NY Representative George Santos reportedly thinks he could take Utah Senator Mitt Romney (r., bottom) in a cage match, thanks to his jiu-jitsu skills. © Collage: IMAGO / Xinhua & WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

It's well established that embellishment – to put it mildly – is what the beleaguered congressman does best, so it came as no surprise when Page Six reported that Santos was overheard tooting his own horn at a fancy Manhattan party on Tuesday.

In a variation on the theme of his scandalously fabricated resume, the Republican apparently claimed that he'd dropped "nearly 100 pounds" thanks to Ozempic, the (in)famous weight loss drug of choice for many celebrities.

This all-new, trim Santos is also very confident in his athletic abilities, per the Page Six source. When someone at the party jokingly suggested he should fight his party colleague and arch-nemesis, Utah Senator Mitt Romney, in a cage match, the 35-year-old responded: "I'd do that, but it wouldn't be fair as I’m Brazilian, and I'd beat his butt because I studied jiu-jitsu for five years."

For the sake of full accuracy, it should probably be pointed out that – aside from being Brazilian-born – Santos is also a full 41 years younger than his would-be opponent.

As far as his jiu-jitsu skills are concerned, who can say?