George Santos tells young Republicans: "The truth will set you free"

Washington DC - Controversial New York Representative George Santos made his first public speaking appearance in the nation's capitol, and was surprisingly welcomed with cheers and open arms.

Congressman George Santos gave his first public speak in Washington DC on Wednesday, and was surprisingly met with open arms by a Young Republicans group. © Collage: Screenshots / Twitter / @WashingtonDCYRs

Isaac Smith, the event manager for the Washington DC Young Republicans, stood on the stage at the Admiral bar in Dupont Circle on Wednesday night to bring up one of the most polarizing names in US politics.

"Experience has taught me one thing, and that is anytime there is somebody in Washington that receives bipartisan condemnation, [they're] at least worth meeting," Smith said, according to The Intercept.

"So, it is my honor and my pleasure to introduce to you the queen of New York City, congressman George Santos," he added, followed by an eruption of welcoming applause.

Santos used his fleeting time in the spotlight to try and inspire the room full of young and impressionable Republicans to be more like him, at one point ironically stating, "the truth will set you free."

"Remember to never give up," he wisely began. "I want to see more of you guys in Washington. I want to sit next to members who are my age and can relate to my struggle."

"You guys need to get up, go back to your home district, run for office," he added. "And don't let anybody tell you it's not your turn to go to Congress. I didn't wait my goddamn turn. I never served in a single local elected position."