George Santos tells young Republicans: "The truth will set you free"
Washington DC - Controversial New York Representative George Santos made his first public speaking appearance in the nation's capitol, and was surprisingly welcomed with cheers and open arms.
Isaac Smith, the event manager for the Washington DC Young Republicans, stood on the stage at the Admiral bar in Dupont Circle on Wednesday night to bring up one of the most polarizing names in US politics.
"Experience has taught me one thing, and that is anytime there is somebody in Washington that receives bipartisan condemnation, [they're] at least worth meeting," Smith said, according to The Intercept.
"So, it is my honor and my pleasure to introduce to you the queen of New York City, congressman George Santos," he added, followed by an eruption of welcoming applause.
Santos used his fleeting time in the spotlight to try and inspire the room full of young and impressionable Republicans to be more like him, at one point ironically stating, "the truth will set you free."
"Remember to never give up," he wisely began. "I want to see more of you guys in Washington. I want to sit next to members who are my age and can relate to my struggle."
"You guys need to get up, go back to your home district, run for office," he added. "And don't let anybody tell you it's not your turn to go to Congress. I didn't wait my goddamn turn. I never served in a single local elected position."
George Santos says he doesn't plan to go anywhere, anytime soon.
Since he was elected to his House position back in November, Santos has been followed by nothing but negative press and attention.
It was quickly revealed that Santos had fabricated much of his resume which helped him get elected, and he has been caught lying on multiple occasions.
He is currently being investigated by state and federal authorities, and has been called on to resign by fellow politicians and his constituents.
Despite this, he recently filed for a reelection run in 2024, and assured his fans with the Washington, DC Young Republicans that he plans to stick around.
"Keep fighting for what you think is best, and for what you believe in," he said. "With that, all I'll say is: I'm not going anywhere."
"You're gonna have to drag my dead, cold body out of this institution!" Santos exclaimed, concluding his speech to an eruption of applause, before exiting the venue immediately after.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots / Twitter / @WashingtonDCYRs