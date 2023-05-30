Who posted George Santos' bail? New report reveals secret sponsors
New York, New York - When New York Representative George Santos was indicted at the start of May, he was immediately released on a bond worth $500,000 – but the mystery of who sponsored his bail is now growing.
As reported by Insider, three unnamed persons signed papers guaranteeing the huge sum needed to keep the disgraced congressman out of jail.
Aside from their identities not being revealed in official court documents – which is itself unusual – the whole process seems to be shrouded in secrecy.
That's why a New York Times lawyer filed legal papers asking some tough questions about a Long Island court hearing, which was apparently kept on the down-low.
The three sponsors reportedly met with either the judge who signed off on Santos' bail, US Magistrate Judge Anne Shields, or the judge overseeing the case, US District Judge Joanna Seybert.
In any case, there are no official public records of this mysterious meeting. What's more, the Republican representative's legal team doesn't appear to have specifically asked for the names of his guarantors to be kept secret, making it unclear exactly why they remain hidden.
The many legal problems of George Santos
Santos is denying all charges against him, but the 34-year-old has known nothing but controversy and scandal since entering Congress.
From revelations that he lied about pretty much everything on his resume, to a whole host of bizarre allegations checkering his past, he has so far survived attempts by Democrats, activists, and his own constituents to have him removed from his post.
Those federal charges aren't going away, though, and investigations into other campaign finance issues continue.
Cover photo: REUTERS