Is Donald Trump about to get another 2024 challenger in South Carolina's Tim Scott?
Washington DC - The US Senate's only Black Republican, Tim Scott, has launched a 2024 exploratory committee, signaling that Donald Trump may be getting another GOP primary challenger for president.
The 57-year-old South Carolina senator announced the exploratory committee on Wednesday during a visit to the key primary state of Iowa.
Scott has long been rumored to be considering a 2024 run, but the formation of a committee marks the first step toward that end. It would allow him to raise funds that could go toward an eventual campaign and cover the costs of his travel in the meantime.
The controversial politician has previously expressed opposition to a number of popular policy priorities, including the Affordable Care Act, the Paris Climate Accord, and a pathway to citizenship for migrants and refugees. He has a track record of supporting big business and military intervention around the world.
When it comes to racial justice, Scott has called reparations a "non-starter" and presided over the collapse of bipartisan talks on the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act – all while claiming that "America is not a racist country."
Republican primary pool grows with Tim Scott's expected entry
The news of an exploratory committee sets Scott up for a possible showdown with the current Republican frontrunner, ex-president Donald Trump.
Other confirmed GOP challengers so far include former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, conservative businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, and former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is reportedly mulling a campaign as well.
On the Democratic side, Marianne Williamson and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. are the only candidates yet to make official announcements, though incumbent President Joe Biden is expected to launch a reelection bid soon.
During his trip, Scott is set to follow up his visit to Iowa with a stop in New Hampshire, another important primary state, before returning to his home state of South Carolina.
