Is Donald Trump about to get another 2024 challenger in South Carolina's Tim Scott?

Washington DC - The US Senate's only Black Republican , Tim Scott, has launched a 2024 exploratory committee, signaling that Donald Trump may be getting another GOP primary challenger for president.

The 57-year-old South Carolina senator announced the exploratory committee on Wednesday during a visit to the key primary state of Iowa.

Scott has long been rumored to be considering a 2024 run, but the formation of a committee marks the first step toward that end. It would allow him to raise funds that could go toward an eventual campaign and cover the costs of his travel in the meantime.

The controversial politician has previously expressed opposition to a number of popular policy priorities, including the Affordable Care Act, the Paris Climate Accord, and a pathway to citizenship for migrants and refugees. He has a track record of supporting big business and military intervention around the world.

When it comes to racial justice, Scott has called reparations a "non-starter" and presided over the collapse of bipartisan talks on the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act – all while claiming that "America is not a racist country."