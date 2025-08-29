JD Vance suggests NFL will be rigged after Taylor Swift's engagement to Travis Kelce

Washington DC - Vice President JD Vance recently suggested that singer Taylor Swift 's engagement to football star Travis Kelce could bring some issues to the NFL.

In an interview on Wednesday with USA Today, Vance baselessly claimed the engagement could lead to Kelce receiving some sort of preferential treatment while on the field.

"I will say as a football fan − as a Cincinnati Bengals fan − I hope that the NFL does not put a thumb on the scale for the Kansas City Chiefs just because Travis Kelce is now getting married to maybe the most famous woman in the world," Vance argued.

"I'm worried they're going to have a Super Bowl wedding thing this season," he added. "Can't do it. The Kansas City Chiefs have to follow the same rules as everybody else."

While Vance didn't bother to elaborate on how or why the NFL would rig the game for Kelce, his empty claims are similar to those previously made by MAGA Republicans, who pushed conspiracy theories that the Democratic Party had rigged the 2024 Super Bowl for the Chiefs to win.

Vance's boss, President Donald Trump, has long been obsessed with Swift, who gained his ire last year when she endorsed Democrat Kamala Harris for president over him.