Jill Stein and Claudia De la Cruz join forces to take on the DNC for Palestine

Chicago, Illinois - Presidential candidates Dr. Jill Stein and Claudia De la Cruz have joined forces during the Democratic National Convention to demand justice for the Palestinian people.

Green Party nominees Dr. Jill Stein and Butch Ware meet with Party for Socialism and Liberation candidate Claudia De la Cruz during Palestine solidarity actions ahead of the 2024 Democratic National Convention. © Collage: Screenshots/X/Dr. Jill Stein

Stein and her recently announced VP pick, Professor Rudolph "Butch" Ware, were pictured alongside the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL) candidate in Chicago just one day after winning the Green Party nomination for the White House.

"Exciting meeting with Claudia De la Cruz at the PSL National press conference in Chicago today. My running mate Rudolph Ware and I continue supporting organizational unity for movement goals!" Stein shared on X along with photos of the encounter.

Stein, Ware, and De la Cruz – along with thousands of American voters – are hitting the streets in Chicago as Democratic delegates and leaders gather to celebrate the nomination of Kamala Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz.

The three third-party White House contenders have been vocal advocates of Palestinian freedom and an end to the Biden-Harris administration's continued support for the apartheid state of Israel, whose military and settlers have slaughtered at least 40,000 people in Gaza and another 635 in the West Bank in the last 10 months.

Since becoming the Democratic nominee, Harris has failed to outline any major policy difference toward Israel and Palestine from her current boss, President Joe Biden. A top aide has said she does not support an arms embargo against Israel – one of protesters' core demands.

Stein and De la Cruz argue that breaking the Republican-Democratic duopoly is crucial to ending US militarism and ensuring a just, secure future for the Palestinian people as well as for Americans at home.