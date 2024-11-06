Jill Stein says anti-war movement is "not going away" in hopeful Election Night address

Green Party presidential nominee Dr. Jill Stein closes out her 2024 presidential campaign with a watch party event in Dearborn, Michigan. © JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP

"I have to say I haven't worried about tonight at all, because it feels to me like we have won. It feels to me like we have launched an amazing, essential, transformational process," Stein told the audience on Tuesday night.

The White House contender has centered her 2024 campaign on ending Israel's US-backed genocide in Palestine, assault on Lebanon, and attacks across the Middle East. Her platform called for divesting from militarism and imperialism and addressing the overlapping American crises of poverty, racism, and climate collapse.

Stein has been unwavering in her condemnation of the Biden-Harris administration's continued funding for Israel's atrocities in Gaza, which she described as the "worst imagination of human suffering and torture and cruelty."

Despite the ongoing horrors and growing threat of nuclear conflict, the Green Party candidate left supporters with a note of encouragement on Tuesday.

"In this darkest of hours, the most amazing people are coming from all walks of life here for us to come together," Stein said. "I feel like the angels are just coming out of the woodwork right now, and we recognize each other as really committed members of the human family. And we're standing up for the human family."