Jill Stein says anti-war movement is "not going away" in hopeful Election Night address
Dearborn, Michigan - Green Party presidential nominee Dr. Jill Stein delivered a hopeful address to supporters during her 2024 Election Night watch party in Dearborn, Michigan.
"I have to say I haven't worried about tonight at all, because it feels to me like we have won. It feels to me like we have launched an amazing, essential, transformational process," Stein told the audience on Tuesday night.
The White House contender has centered her 2024 campaign on ending Israel's US-backed genocide in Palestine, assault on Lebanon, and attacks across the Middle East. Her platform called for divesting from militarism and imperialism and addressing the overlapping American crises of poverty, racism, and climate collapse.
Stein has been unwavering in her condemnation of the Biden-Harris administration's continued funding for Israel's atrocities in Gaza, which she described as the "worst imagination of human suffering and torture and cruelty."
Despite the ongoing horrors and growing threat of nuclear conflict, the Green Party candidate left supporters with a note of encouragement on Tuesday.
"In this darkest of hours, the most amazing people are coming from all walks of life here for us to come together," Stein said. "I feel like the angels are just coming out of the woodwork right now, and we recognize each other as really committed members of the human family. And we're standing up for the human family."
Jill Stein encourages supporters to keep up the fight
Stein on Tuesday urged supporters to keep up the fight to address the existential threats facing people at home and abroad.
"By our standing up and demanding the democracy that we deserve, we can shut down this genocide, we can end this endless expanding war machine, and we can bring our tax dollars home to spend on the American people on the critical things we need right here," Stein insisted.
The Green Party candidate celebrated her campaign's success in building links among people and organizations looking to collaborate in the struggle for a better world. No matter the result of the presidential election, she said this victory could not be taken away.
"Whatever the numbers are, I have run for office long enough to know it's actually not the numbers; what counts is the conviction and the determination of this community to carry this struggle on," Stein told the crowd.
"We're standing up together here to protect human rights, to protect international law, and to basically protect plain, old human decency," she said. "This movement is not going away. The wind is at our back."
Cover photo: JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP