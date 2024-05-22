Biden and Trump bag more primary wins as Kentucky sees massive uncommitted vote

Frankfort, Kentucky - President Joe Biden and his Republican predecessor, Donald Trump , each added to their delegate counts on Tuesday as several states held primary elections.

Kentucky saw Democratic frontrunner Biden win with 71.3% of the primary vote and 37 delegates to the Democratic National Convention in August.

The victory was overshadowed by an enormous "uncommitted" vote, which has been linked with protests over the Biden administration's continued support for Israel's assault on Gaza. The option brought in an astounding 17.9% of ballots cast – enough to earn seven convention delegates.

On top of that, Marianne Williamson got 6.1% of the Democratic vote, while Congressman Dean Phillips garnered 4.8% despite suspending his campaign in March.

The Republican primary held the same day saw Trump win 84.6%, with Nikki Haley – who dropped out of the race after Super Tuesday – bagging 6.4%.

Oregon also held presidential primaries on Tuesday. Biden took home 88.1% of the Democratic vote, as Williamson got 7% and 4.9% of voters submitted write-in ballots – also linked with the protest option.

Trump ran uncontested in the Republican primary.