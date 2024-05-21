Biden claims Israel's Gaza assault is "not genocide"

Washington DC - President Joe Biden denied Monday that Israel's war on Gaza was genocide, as he slammed what he called an "outrageous" request by the International Criminal Court's prosecutor for an arrest warrant for Israeli leaders.

President Joe Biden claimed Israel's assault on Gaza is "not genocide" during a Jewish American Heritage Month celebration in the Rose Garden at the White House. © c

"What's happening is not genocide," Biden told a Jewish American Heritage Month event at the White House.



His remarks referred specifically to a case at a different tribunal, the UN International Court of Justice (ICJ), which is dealing with allegations by South Africa that Israel's war on Gaza is genocidal.

But he also amped up his criticism of the ICC, a separate war crimes court, saying that "we reject" ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan's bid to arrest Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and its defense minister.

Khan also sought the arrest of top Hamas figures, including the Palestinian militant group's leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, and political chief Ismail Haniyeh.

"Whatever these warrants may imply, there is no equivalence between Israel and Hamas," Biden told the audience in the Rose Garden of the White House.

Biden pledged "ironclad" support for Israel, adding that "we stand with Israel to take out Sinwar and the rest of the butchers of Hamas."

The US president further vowed to free hostages taken by Hamas during the October 7 attack "come hell or high water."

Hours earlier, he had issued a written statement saying that the ICC warrants were "outrageous."