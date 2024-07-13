Biden takes aim at Trump and the media in aggressively defiant Detroit rally

Detroit, Michigan - Joe Biden again rejected any notion he would quit the presidential race and tried to turn the spotlight on Donald Trump as he took his crisis-hit reelection bid back on the campaign trail Friday.

Joe Biden emphatically refused to step aside in the race for the White House and took aim at reporters during a campaign rally in Detroit, Michigan. © REUTERS

But as he addressed a lively rally in Detroit, Michigan, the drumbeat of Democrats urging the 81-year-old Biden to step aside kept getting louder following a disastrous debate performance against Trump.



"There's been a lot of speculation lately. What's Joe Biden going to do, is he going to stay in the race, is he going to drop out?" Biden told supporters in, to chants of "Don't you quit!"

"Here's my answer: I am running and we're going to win! I'm not going to change that," Biden said.

But opposition continued to grow in spite of Biden's defiance.

Nineteen Democratic lawmakers have now called on him to bow out of the race due to concerns over his health and mental acuity in the wake of the June 27 debate debacle.

A series of gaffes at Thursday's high-stakes press conference on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Washington DC, including referring to Vice President Kamala Harris as "Vice President Trump" and mixing up Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky with Russia's Vladimir Putin, kept the focus on his fitness to serve.

At the Detroit rally, Biden tried to brush off the blunders by taking a leaf out of the Trumpian book.

In scenes more reminiscent of his rival's rallies, reporters in Detroit were booed after Biden targeted them and said they were "hammering me because I sometimes confuse names."