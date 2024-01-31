Biden says he's decided how to respond to deadly strike on US troops in Jordan

Washington DC - President Joe Biden said Tuesday he had decided on a response to a drone strike that killed three American troops in Jordan but said he did not want a wider war in the Middle East.

President Joe Biden said he had already decided how to respond to the deadly drone strike that killed three US troops in Jordan. © REUTERS

Facing growing pressure in an election year, Biden said he held Iran responsible for supplying the weapons to the people who carried out the deadly attack on a military base.

The White House warned that "multiple actions" were likely in retaliation for the first fatal attack on US forces in the region since the Israel-Hamas war broke out in October, but gave no further details.

Biden (81) who was hitting the campaign trail in Florida, has previously blamed Iran-backed militias for the attack which has further raised fears of a regional conflict.

"Yes," Biden told reporters at the White House when asked if he had decided on his response, but he did not give details on what actions he would take.

"I don’t think we need a wider war in the Middle East. That’s not what I’m looking for," he added when asked about fears that a retaliation could lead to a direct confrontation with Iran.

Iran has denied any links to the drone strike and said it was not seeking an expansion of conflict, either.