Biden speaks out as son Hunter's gun charges trial opens: "So proud"

Wilmington, Delaware - Hunter Biden, the long-troubled son of Joe Biden , went on trial Monday on gun charges in a historic first prosecution of a sitting president's child – and potential threat to his father's reelection.

Hunter Biden arrives at the federal court on the opening day of his trial on criminal gun charges in Wilmington, Delaware. © REUTERS

The only surviving son of President Biden, Hunter Biden is charged with lying about his illegal drug use when buying a handgun in 2018, a felony.



The 54-year-old arrived in court in his hometown of Wilmington, accompanied by family members, including First Lady Jill Biden, although not the president. Jury selection got underway, with the trial expected to last one to two weeks.

President Biden said he and the first lady, who was marking her 73rd birthday Monday, were "so proud" of Hunter Biden.

"As the President, I don't and won't comment on pending federal cases, but as a Dad, I have boundless love for my son, confidence in him, and respect for his strength," Biden said in a statement.

The trial comes days after a jury in New York made history by finding Donald Trump guilty of business fraud, the first time a former president has ever been criminally convicted.

Trump, who is running as the Republican challenger to Joe Biden in November, faces three other far more serious criminal cases, including his alleged attempt to overthrow the 2020 presidential election.

The Delaware trial – along with another in which Hunter Biden faces charges in California on tax evasion – is an embarrassment for Joe Biden, as he seeks a second term and hopes to keep the country's focus on Trump's behavior.

In addition to being a political distraction, Hunter Biden's legal woes will reopen painful emotional wounds for the family from his lengthy period as a serious drug addict – a period that both he and his father have discussed publicly. Hunter Biden's brother Beau died from cancer in 2015, and his sister Naomi died as an infant in a 1972 car crash.