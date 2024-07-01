Trump treads carefully in response to calls for Biden to step down

Washington DC - As the Democratic Party fights over whether Joe Biden should step aside before November's presidential election, rival Donald Trump has declined to join the pile-on.

Donald Trump has neglected to add to the pile-on against President Biden following his poor performance in last week's debate. © REUTERS

Biden's halting debate last week against Trump fuelled concerns among voters around the president's age and ability to govern – fears that Republicans have often been eager to highlight.

Yet the Trump campaign has now pushed back against the idea of Biden (81) stepping down.

Democrats dumping their own candidate would tip them into uncertainty just months before the election – but it also carries risks for Trump, experts told AFP.

Former Republican candidate Nikki Haley warned over the weekend that a Biden replacement would be more "vibrant," urging Republicans "to prepare and get ready for what's to come."

Trump's campaign – like top Democratic officials – has insisted that Biden is not going anywhere.

"The only way Joe Biden is dumped off the ticket is if he voluntarily decides he's not going to do it, and he's not going to make that decision," Trump campaign advisor Chris LaCivita told NBC.

Republican campaign advisor Brian Hughes said walking away from Biden would amount to Democratic "dishonesty," while Senator JD Vance – a possible Trump vice president – said doing so would be "an incredible insult" to Democratic voters.

"Trump absolutely wants Joe Biden to be his opponent – it's just like the Biden campaign always wanted Trump to be the opponent," Wendy Schiller, a political science professor at Brown University, told AFP. "They see real advantages in the weakness of the other."