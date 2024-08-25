Can Kamala Harris win back Michigan's crucial Arab and Muslim vote?

Dearborn, Michigan - In the key swing state Michigan, Democratic voters of Arab and Middle Eastern heritage say Kamala Harris is going to have to win them back, after they were alienated by the White House's support for Israel's military offensive in Gaza .

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a 2024 presidential campaign rally at Detroit Metropolitan Airport in Michigan. © JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP

The town of Dearborn, home to 110,000 people and a cultural hub for Arab Americans, could play a decisive role in deciding the fate of the battleground state in November's presidential election.



Members of the community interviewed by AFP said they were willing to hear what the vice president had to say and weigh their options – a marked change from the outright hostility towards current President Joe Biden.

"We are in listening mode right now," said Osama Siblani, publisher of The Arab American News.

Accepting the Democratic presidential nomination at the party's convention on Thursday, Harris pledged to get a Gaza ceasefire "done" and ensure Palestinians realize their right to "dignity, security, freedom and self- determination." She also reaffirmed her support for Israel.

But there was outrage among pro-Palestinian delegates that their request for a speaker spot at the convention was rejected. The group Muslim Women for Harris-Walz said the decision sent a "terrible message" and announced it was disbanding and withdrawing its support from the campaign.

Thousands of protesters had gathered outside the convention and disrupted events in Chicago demanding an arms embargo on Israel to protect Palestinian lives, a step Harris does not support.

Meanwhile, the Abandon Biden campaign – launched ahead of the 2024 primaries – has officially rebranded as Abandon Harris.

The vice president, who has vowed "not to be silent" about the suffering of Palestinians, has so far failed to outline any major policy difference from her current boss toward Israel and Gaza.

During a recent rally in Michigan, Harris tried to silence protesters by telling them, "I'm speaking now" – a campaign trail moment that has gone viral and sparked strong criticism from pro-peace voters.