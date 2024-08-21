Gaza solidarity protesters target Tim Walz, Barack Obama, and more during DNC
Chicago, Illinois - Pro-Palestine protesters launched a series of disruptions Tuesday during the Democratic National Convention to demand an end to business as usual when it comes to Israel and Gaza.
Volunteers with the feminist anti-war organization CODEPINK descended on the Democratic National Convention's Women's Caucus meeting featuring vice-presidential candidate Tim Walz as speaker, calling for an end to weapons transfers to Israel.
"Stop killing women in Gaza! Stop killing women in Gaza!" a group of protesters shouted as Walz spoke from the stage.
"Palestine is a feminist issue. All feminists should support an arms embargo on Gaza," CODEPINK co-founder Medea Benjamin said in a statement.
"Our brothers and sisters in Palestine are not 'collateral damage' – they are victims of a war machine that is inherently anti-feminist and destructive. No one should be allowed to claim feminism while supporting genocide."
Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris and her running mate Walz have campaigned on protecting abortion access and American women's ability to make their own reproductive health care decisions.
Meanwhile, the White House continues to send deadly weapons and military supplies to the apartheid state of Israel – including a new $20-billion agreement announced just last week – which are being used to slaughter Palestinian men, women, and children en masse. A top aide for Harris has said she does not support an arms embargo.
"Caring about women's issues means caring about women's issues all over the world, including the Global South," Palestinian-American activist Moataz Salim insisted after the disruption.
CODEPINK takes over Chuck Schumer and Wrigley Field events
Walz wasn't the only Democratic official to get the CODEPINK treatment on Tuesday.
Volunteers with a "Free Palestine" banner appeared at an event sponsored by the news outlet Axios, advertising Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer as a speaker.
CODEPINK Palestine organizer Nour Jaghama urged the audience, "It is our responsibility to at least acknowledge what's happening in our country! It's our duty as people living here to get educated on how our country sponsors the bombs being dropped on Gaza."
"I know you all care about Gaza," Jaghama continued before being suddenly ambushed by a security guard, who pushed her off the stage.
Schumer, ultimately, did not join the event – with demonstrators deeming their action a success.
Earlier that day, CODEPINK took over Wrigley Field, where Democratic leaders from Illinois – including Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin and Representatives Mike Quickly and Jan Schakowsky – had gathered for a high-dollar fundraising brunch.
"There is a genocide happening, and your congresspeople are taking money from Zionist lobbies! They are enabling genocide! They are enabling the ethnic cleansing of Palestinian people!" CODEPINK staffer Grace Siegelman shouted as she raised a Palestine banner.
"Chicago has the largest Palestinian community in the United States, and [elected officials] are enabling the murder of Palestinians!"
CODEPINK disrupts Barack Obama with "Free Free Palestine" message
CODEPINK co-founder Jodie Evans carried the message forward Tuesday night, displaying a pink "Free Free Palestine" banner as former President Barack Obama took the stage at Chicago's United Center.
"A majority of the Democratic party are prioritizing the demands of a foreign entity – Israel – over the interests of the US population, due to the powerful influence of the pro-Israel lobby," Evans said in a statement.
"A majority of Americans don't want to fund the genocide in Gaza and the illegal occupation of Palestine – they want healthcare, housing security, education, and protection from the deadly climate crisis."
Evans was dragged out of the arena by security – just one day after police ejected protesters who raised a "Stop Arming Israel" banner during President Joe Biden's convention address.
Videos of the Monday night action captured DNC attendees trying to cover the banner with "We <3 Joe" and "USA" signs.
Footage also showed an attendee attempting to yank the banner away and another appearing to repeatedly hit a protester in a hijab with his "We <3 Joe" sign.
Cover photo: Screenshot/X/@MsJodieEvans