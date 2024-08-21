Gaza solidarity protesters target Tim Walz, Barack Obama, and more during DNC

Chicago, Illinois - Pro-Palestine protesters launched a series of disruptions Tuesday during the Democratic National Convention to demand an end to business as usual when it comes to Israel and Gaza .

CODEPINK activists raise "Free Free Palestine" and "Kamala: No Weapons to Israel" banners outside the Democratic National Convention's Women's Caucus meeting in Chicago, Illinois. © CODEPINK

Volunteers with the feminist anti-war organization CODEPINK descended on the Democratic National Convention's Women's Caucus meeting featuring vice-presidential candidate Tim Walz as speaker, calling for an end to weapons transfers to Israel.

"Stop killing women in Gaza! Stop killing women in Gaza!" a group of protesters shouted as Walz spoke from the stage.

"Palestine is a feminist issue. All feminists should support an arms embargo on Gaza," CODEPINK co-founder Medea Benjamin said in a statement.

"Our brothers and sisters in Palestine are not 'collateral damage' – they are victims of a war machine that is inherently anti-feminist and destructive. No one should be allowed to claim feminism while supporting genocide."

Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris and her running mate Walz have campaigned on protecting abortion access and American women's ability to make their own reproductive health care decisions.

Meanwhile, the White House continues to send deadly weapons and military supplies to the apartheid state of Israel – including a new $20-billion agreement announced just last week – which are being used to slaughter Palestinian men, women, and children en masse. A top aide for Harris has said she does not support an arms embargo.

"Caring about women's issues means caring about women's issues all over the world, including the Global South," Palestinian-American activist Moataz Salim insisted after the disruption.