Greg Abbott vows to put up "triple razor wire" at border over Kamala Harris entering race

Austin, Texas - Texas Governor Greg Abbott shared an especially distasteful reaction to the news that President Joe Biden has endorsed Kamala Harris to run for president.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott (l.) recently promised to increase amounts of barbed wire at the border now that Kamala Harris is running for president. © Collage: Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP & Chris duMond / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Monday, Abbott reshared a statement on social media from Biden, where the president announced his support for Harris to take over as the Democratic nominee, as he is no longer seeking re-election.

Abbott slammed Biden for the decision, describing Harris as "his borders czar."

"I think I will need to triple the border wall, razor wire barriers, and National Guard on the border," the politician added.

The Republican Party has made immigration and border control its top issues in the presidential race, and Abbott has been one of the most vocal critics.

In April 2022, Abbott began sending buses filled with migrants from Texas' border to Democrat-run cities across the US, including New York, Philadelphia, and Washington DC.