Kamala Harris hits Pittsburgh in campaign dash before protest-shadowed DNC

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania - Kamala Harris took her surging US presidential campaign on a battleground bus tour Sunday, before heading to the Democratic National Convention for a star turn that will be shadowed by protests against Israel's assault on Gaza .

The vice president, riding a wave of enthusiasm after replacing President Joe Biden at the top of the ticket less than a month ago, dashed to the swing state of Pennsylvania to push her case against Republican rival Donald Trump.



Later in the day, the 59-year-old will head to Chicago for what is expected to be a rapturous reception from Democrats, who have dared to hope again after an astonishing turnaround that has seen Harris wipe out Trump's lead in the polls.

A Washington Post-ABC-Ipsos survey published Sunday showed Harris with a narrow lead over Trump among registered voters across the country, whereas one month ago, it had Trump and Biden in a dead heat.

Security has been ramped up for the Chicago convention, with tens of thousands of protesters expected to rally every day against the Biden-Harris administration's support for Israel's military offensive in Gaza.

The demonstrations are expected to begin on Sunday and continue through Thursday, with major gatherings scheduled for Monday and Wednesday in particular.

"We are ready," Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson told ABC on Sunday, adding that his police force was working with the Secret Service and other agencies to ensure a "safe, peaceful, yet vibrant" convention.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said the planned protests would be allowed as long as they remained peaceful.