Kamala Harris to attend COP28 after Biden faces backlash for absence

Washington DC - Vice President Kamala Harris will attend the UN climate summit beginning in Dubai this week, the White House said Wednesday, after President Joe Biden faced pushback for not going.

Kamala Harris will attend the COP28 climate summit in Dubai after President Biden's snubbing of the event. © Slaven Vlasic / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Harris will join climate envoy John Kerry and a delegation of around two dozen other US officials at the meeting in the oil-rich Gulf emirate this Friday and Saturday, it said.

"The President asked Vice President Harris to attend the COP28 Leaders Summit on his behalf to showcase US global leadership on climate at home and abroad," the White House said in a statement.

She would also "help galvanize increased global ambition at this critical event," it said after Biden called United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.

As recently as Monday, the White House insisted that its representation at the summit was "robust" despite Biden's snubbing the COP28 event.

Harris had not previously been scheduled to go to the summit either, in weekly guidance provided by the White House on Sunday.

Harris's Press Secretary, Kirsten Allen, said in a separate statement that the VP would "underscore the Biden-Harris administration's success in delivering on the most ambitious climate agenda in history, both at home and abroad."