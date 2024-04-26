Lauren Boebert and Trump Jr. team up for "Freedom Rally" to woo MAGA voters

Loveland, Colorado - Congresswoman Lauren Boebert recently held a big fundraising event in her home state, where she was joined by fellow MAGA Republican Donald Trump Jr.

Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert (r.) recently teamed up with Donald Trump Jr. for a fundraiser to support her re-election campaign. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

According to The Denver Post, the duo held the event, billed as a "Freedom Rally," on Thursday night at Rez Church, where tickets to attend ran from $250 to $3,300.

During her speech, Boebert, who is running a tight race for re-election to represent the state's 4th District, took aim at RINOs - or "Republicans in name only," an insult coined by Donald Trump Sr. to criticize non-MAGA conservatives.

"I found out quick that I'm actually a professional RINO hunter," she joked, garnering cheers from the crowd. "I took out a five-term incumbent in my first election because he wasn't doing what he was telling voters he would accomplish for them.

"And just recently, right here in CD4, well, I just hung me a Buck," she said, referring to Colorado Rep. Ken Buck, who recently retired early from representing the 4th District over grievances he had with the party's new far-right brand.

"I think it's RINO hunting season."

Don Jr. used his time to lament about his father's many legal battles, particularly his current hush money trial in New York, which he described as "unfair and politically motivated."

But the former president's son said he is remaining hopeful, as he believes "people are waking up to the insanity that's out there right now."