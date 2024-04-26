Lauren Boebert and Trump Jr. team up for "Freedom Rally" to woo MAGA voters
Loveland, Colorado - Congresswoman Lauren Boebert recently held a big fundraising event in her home state, where she was joined by fellow MAGA Republican Donald Trump Jr.
According to The Denver Post, the duo held the event, billed as a "Freedom Rally," on Thursday night at Rez Church, where tickets to attend ran from $250 to $3,300.
During her speech, Boebert, who is running a tight race for re-election to represent the state's 4th District, took aim at RINOs - or "Republicans in name only," an insult coined by Donald Trump Sr. to criticize non-MAGA conservatives.
"I found out quick that I'm actually a professional RINO hunter," she joked, garnering cheers from the crowd. "I took out a five-term incumbent in my first election because he wasn't doing what he was telling voters he would accomplish for them.
"And just recently, right here in CD4, well, I just hung me a Buck," she said, referring to Colorado Rep. Ken Buck, who recently retired early from representing the 4th District over grievances he had with the party's new far-right brand.
"I think it's RINO hunting season."
Don Jr. used his time to lament about his father's many legal battles, particularly his current hush money trial in New York, which he described as "unfair and politically motivated."
But the former president's son said he is remaining hopeful, as he believes "people are waking up to the insanity that's out there right now."
Lauren Boebert is going all-in for MAGA support
Boebert has faced criticism since she announced in December that she was abandoning her home in the 3rd District, which she represented since 2021, to run for re-election in the 4th.
Many believe Boebert made the move with the idea that the 4th would be an easy win for her and her MAGA brand, as voters in the district have overwhelmingly supported Trump in the past.
Last month, Boebert snagged an endorsement from the man himself, which she has since been using as her biggest selling point while on the campaign trail.
Even during the first debate in the primary race, Boebert used the opportunity to argue that she was far more MAGA than any of her rivals.
So, holding events with Trump Jr. certainly makes a lot of sense from a strategy perspective.
In a statement to The Washington Examiner, Aida Ross, a spokesperson for the Democratic National Committee (DNC), accused the Boebert and Don Jr., whom she described as "MAGA minions," of using their platform to further push Trump's "extreme" rhetoric, including his "dangerous election denialism" and "promises to pardon violent insurrectionists."
"It's a losing formula for the Republican Party, and voters will stop these anti-democracy extremists at the polls this November," Ross added.
