Melania Trump continues peddling Mother's Day necklace as hush money trial heats up
Palm Beach, Florida - Melania Trump is still advertising her expensive Mother's Day necklace, as her husband's hush money trial continues to reveal details about his alleged affairs.
The former first lady shared a social media post on Saturday morning praising mothers everywhere while advertising a $245 necklace that she is selling to "honor and celebrate all mothers with love and gratitude."
"Motherhood exists as the bedrock of the American family, and tends to wear several hats: emotional support, inspirational growth, health, love, humor, education, and way beyond," she wrote.
"We strive to provide our children with the building blocks to create meaningful relationships, plus the tools to eventually grow into mindful adults who thrive."
Her post comes as her husband, former President Donald Trump, is still on trial in New York City where he is facing 34 felony charges for allegedly falsifying business records to hide payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels in order to cover up an affair he has long denied.
The trial has recently focused on Karen McDougal, a former Playboy model, who has also claimed to have had an affair with Trump.
Both women claim their affairs took place in 2006, which is only a short time after Trump married Melania on January 22, 2005, and is believed to have taken place while she was pregnant with their son Barron.
Donald Trump's hush money trial sparks more chatter about the state of his marriage
Melania has been noticeably evading the public eye for some time and has been absent from her husband's side as he runs for re-election and battles countless legal cases against him.
The distance between the couple has sparked rampant speculation about the state of their marriage.
Both Trump and Melania have promised that she would soon return to the campaign trail, but they have yet to deliver on the vow.
Trump's hush money trial has presented a number of new revelations regarding the affair allegations – and his extensive efforts to cover them up.
On Friday, Hope Hicks, Trump's former press secretary and communications director, testified against him in the hush money trial.
Hicks claimed that the former president ordered her to "make sure that the newspapers weren't delivered to his residence" back in 2016 as the media first began heavily reporting on the affair and hush money allegations against him.
Cover photo: ALMOND NGAN / AFP