Lauren Boebert crashes Trump's hush money trial to attack witnesses: "They didn't gag me!"
New York, New York - Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert recently made a surprise visit to Donald Trump's hush money trial, and she spent the day using social media to attack witnesses on his behalf.
Boebert showed up at the New York County Criminal Court building on Thursday, where Trump is facing 34 felony charges for allegedly falsifying business records to hide payments made to Daniels in 2016 to cover up an affair he has long denied.
Judge Juan Merchan, who is overseeing the trial, has placed a gag order on the case to keep Trump from publicly attacking witnesses involved in the case, but Boebert made sure to do it on his behalf.
"They may have gagged President Trump. They didn't gag me," she wrote in one post.
This week, the court has been hearing testimony from Trump's former attorney, Michael Cohen, who claims to have orchestrated the payments.
Boebert shared multiple posts criticizing Cohen's credibility because he "sits on TikTok shilling merch of Trump in jail" and tried to pitch the narrative that Cohen paid Daniels "without Trump's knowledge."
The congresswoman also took a cheap shot at Judge Merchan's daughter, who Trump has repeatedly claimed, without evidence, is financially benefitting from the trial.
"She's probably too busy being paid millions and millions of dollars by Democrat campaigns all across the country and won't be able to make it," Boebert wrote.
Donald Trump brings MAGA allies to court
Boebert wasn't the only MAGA loyalist that showed up to support Trump on Thursday, as she was also joined by Florida Representatives Matt Gaetz and Anna Paulina Luna, Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs, and Trump's son Eric.
The group gave a press conference outside the courthouse, playing defense for the former president.
Boebert shared a clip of herself berating members of the media while claiming that Trump has no idea what the crime is he's on trial for.
The former president seems to be making a habit of bringing his MAGA supporters into the courtroom with him, as he spent the first three weeks of the trial noticeably alone.
On Wednesday, an entourage of his most prominent allies showed up, which included House Speaker Mike Johnson, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, Ohio Senator JD Vance, Florida Representative Byron Donalds, and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum.
His buddies also spent the day criticizing Cohen on social media and gave press conferences and interviews afterward to further argue Trump's innocence.
Some social media users have been highly critical of Boebert's visit, with one pointing out that she hasn't shown up in court to support her son, who is currently battling 23 felony charges in Colorado.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / UPI Photo