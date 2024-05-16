Lauren Boebert crashes Trump's hush money trial to attack witnesses: "They didn't gag me!"

New York, New York - Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert recently made a surprise visit to Donald Trump 's hush money trial, and she spent the day using social media to attack witnesses on his behalf.

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert (r.) and other MAGA allies showed up to support Donald Trump in court for his hush money trial on Thursday. © Collage: IMAGO / UPI Photo

Boebert showed up at the New York County Criminal Court building on Thursday, where Trump is facing 34 felony charges for allegedly falsifying business records to hide payments made to Daniels in 2016 to cover up an affair he has long denied.

Judge Juan Merchan, who is overseeing the trial, has placed a gag order on the case to keep Trump from publicly attacking witnesses involved in the case, but Boebert made sure to do it on his behalf.

"They may have gagged President Trump. They didn't gag me," she wrote in one post.

This week, the court has been hearing testimony from Trump's former attorney, Michael Cohen, who claims to have orchestrated the payments.

Boebert shared multiple posts criticizing Cohen's credibility because he "sits on TikTok shilling merch of Trump in jail" and tried to pitch the narrative that Cohen paid Daniels "without Trump's knowledge."

The congresswoman also took a cheap shot at Judge Merchan's daughter, who Trump has repeatedly claimed, without evidence, is financially benefitting from the trial.

"She's probably too busy being paid millions and millions of dollars by Democrat campaigns all across the country and won't be able to make it," Boebert wrote.