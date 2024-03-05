Lauren Boebert's restraining order hearing delayed after ex-husband goes MIA

Silt, Colorado - A judge was forced to delay a hearing for Congresswoman Lauren Boebert , who is seeking a permanent restraining order against her ex-husband, Jayson.

According to NBC News, Boebert arrived at court on Monday, but her ex, Jayson, was a no-show, forcing the judge to issue the delay.

This is the second time Jayson has opted out of appearing in court, as he pulled the same move when the hearing was originally scheduled in February.

Boebert is currently running for re-election, this time to Colorado's more conservative 4th District after abandoning the 3rd, which she has represented since 2021.

She has been on damage control after a chaotic year that was filled with countless personal scandals, including her messy divorce from Jayson, which has hurt her public image.

"It is a difficult decision for me to make, obviously, as a mother. My boys miss their father," she explained of the order.

"But I am afraid that his anger for me might be taken out on them," she added, "and this is a very difficult decision to proceed with, and I wish that he was here."