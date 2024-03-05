Lauren Boebert's restraining order hearing delayed after ex-husband goes MIA
Silt, Colorado - A judge was forced to delay a hearing for Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, who is seeking a permanent restraining order against her ex-husband, Jayson.
According to NBC News, Boebert arrived at court on Monday, but her ex, Jayson, was a no-show, forcing the judge to issue the delay.
This is the second time Jayson has opted out of appearing in court, as he pulled the same move when the hearing was originally scheduled in February.
Boebert is currently running for re-election, this time to Colorado's more conservative 4th District after abandoning the 3rd, which she has represented since 2021.
She has been on damage control after a chaotic year that was filled with countless personal scandals, including her messy divorce from Jayson, which has hurt her public image.
"It is a difficult decision for me to make, obviously, as a mother. My boys miss their father," she explained of the order.
"But I am afraid that his anger for me might be taken out on them," she added, "and this is a very difficult decision to proceed with, and I wish that he was here."
Lauren Boebert tries to close the door on her toxic relationship
Boebert's decision to file for a permanent order comes as the couple have been entrenched in deep family drama since the start of the year.
Back in January, the two got into an altercation at a restaurant, which resulted in Jayson's arrest.
Only days later, he was arrested again after the couple's 18-year-old son Tyler accused his father of shoving him to the ground and wielding a rifle as he attempted to call the police on him during an argument.
Last month, Boebert was granted a temporary restraining order after she claimed he entered her home when she wasn't there, took some of her belongings, and later burned them.
And just when it seemed matters couldn't get any worse, Tyler was arrested last week in connection to a string of thefts and is now facing 22 charges, including five felonies.
The judge rescheduled the hearing for Monday, March 11, the same day that Jayson is expected in court to face criminal charges.
Cover photo: Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP