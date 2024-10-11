Lauren Boebert's son scores light plea deal in felony case after mom pens letter to judge

Glenwood Springs, Colorado - Congresswoman Lauren Boebert 's eldest son recently accepted a light plea deal in his felony trial after she wrote a letter to the judge.

On Thursday, Lauren Boebert's son Tyler (l.) was ordered to do community service in his felony trial after his mom wrote a letter to the judge.

According to Courthouse News, Boebert attended a hearing on Thursday at the Garfield County Courthouse for her son Tyler (19), who was arrested back in February in connection to a string of car and identity thefts in Rifle, Colorado.

Though he was originally facing 20 charges, many of which were felonies, District Judge John Neiley accepted a plea deal presented by Tyler's attorney, allowing him to only plead guilty to a single felony charge of attempting to commit identity theft.

Judge Neiley issued a deferred sentence, ordering Tyler to complete 80 hours of community service and abstain from using controlled substances within two years to avoid a felony record.

In explaining his ruling, the judge noted that Tyler was 18 when he committed the offenses, had no prior criminal history, and said letters from Tyler's parents – the congresswoman and her ex-husband Jayson – and the mother of his infant son also influenced his decision.

Judge Neiley further acknowledged that the trial must have been "embarrassing" for Tyler and his family, adding he hoped Tyler would realize how he "affected the lives" of his victims and "not squander" this opportunity to right his wrongs.