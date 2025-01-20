Marco Rubio breezes through Senate confirmation for secretary of state

Washington DC - The Senate unanimously approved Marco Rubio as secretary of state on Monday, putting the fellow senator in the frontline of President Donald Trump 's often confrontational diplomacy.

Rubio, who is the first Hispanic and first fluent Spanish speaker to assume the position of top US diplomat, is Trump's first cabinet nominee to be confirmed by the Republican-led Senate, only hours after the inauguration.

Unusually in a highly partisan era, Rubio was confirmed 99-0, with several senators from the rival Democratic Party describing Rubio as a friend. One Senate seat was made vacant by the inauguration of Vice President JD Vance.

"Given the uncertainty around the globe right now, it is in America's interest not to skip a beat and to fill this role immediately," said Senator Jeanne Shaheen, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

"While we may not always agree, I believe he has the skills, knowledge, and qualifications to be secretary of state," she said on the Senate floor.

Shaheen and the Republican chairman of the committee, Jim Risch, agreed to fast-track Rubio's nomination, which was cleared by the panel barely an hour before heading to the floor.

"It's no secret that hostile powers from China to Russia, from North Korea to Iran, have formed an authoritarian axis bent on weakening the United States," Risch said.

"We need a principled, action-oriented chief diplomat like Marco Rubio to take them on."