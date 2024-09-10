Marjorie Taylor Greene claims January 6 rioters are "political prisoners" in latest show of support
Dalton, Georgia - Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene recently held an event to lament about how the convicted January 6 Capitol rioters are being treated by the left.
On Monday, MTG, who was last year dubbed "MAGA's MVP," held a public hearing titled "Unusually Cruel: A Continued Investigation Into the Treatment of J6 Political Prisoners," which featured a panel of "special witnesses" that included some of the "peaceful" rioters and their spouses.
In her opening statement, Greene argued that Democrats and the "complicit media" have praised protesters in the past but worked aggressively to demonize the rioters.
She repeated her point throughout the event, holding up blown-up images of other "riots," such as the Black Lives Matter protests in 2020 in the wake of the murder of George Floyd, and insisting there has been a double standard for the January 6 "patriots."
One moment that has been getting attention came when she introduced witness Trennis Evans, who served 20 days in prison for entering the capitol building through a broken window and took shots of whiskey in former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office.
Evans showed no remorse, arguing he would have been "better off" if he were an Antifa rioter.
"Did you burn down the Capitol on January 6?" Greene asked, holding a picture of a city on fire during a past protest.
"Only the fabric of democracy, I hear," he responded, garnering a chuckle from Greene.
"God bless you for your humor," she added with a smile.
Marjorie Taylor Greene's long history of defending the January 6 rioters
MTG, who is Donald Trump's most vocal supporter in the House of Representatives, has been a staunch defender of the rioters since day one, insisting repeatedly that they are "patriots" who did "nothing wrong" and are victims of a "weaponized" justice system.
She has continued to aggressively push the narrative as Trump seeks re-election in 2024 and has suggested that she may not accept the results of this election if it is not to her satisfaction.
Earlier this year, MTG was planning to host a "3rd-anniversary" event in Florida on January 6, which was canceled by the venue, which was unaware of her true intent.
Many critics have even argued that Greene played a role in inciting the riots, as she aggressively pushed Trump's false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him by President Joe Biden leading up to January 6.
In April 2022, she testified before a jury and deflected questions about her alleged involvement in organizing the rioters and went on to describe herself as a "victim" of the riots after the demonstration became violent.
Cover photo: Collage: BRENT STIRTON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP