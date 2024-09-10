Marjorie Taylor Greene claims January 6 rioters are "political prisoners" in latest show of support

Dalton, Georgia - Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene recently held an event to lament about how the convicted January 6 Capitol rioters are being treated by the left.

MAGA Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene recently held a public hearing to lament about how everyone is mistreating the convicted January 6 rioters. © Collage: BRENT STIRTON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

On Monday, MTG, who was last year dubbed "MAGA's MVP," held a public hearing titled "Unusually Cruel: A Continued Investigation Into the Treatment of J6 Political Prisoners," which featured a panel of "special witnesses" that included some of the "peaceful" rioters and their spouses.

In her opening statement, Greene argued that Democrats and the "complicit media" have praised protesters in the past but worked aggressively to demonize the rioters.

She repeated her point throughout the event, holding up blown-up images of other "riots," such as the Black Lives Matter protests in 2020 in the wake of the murder of George Floyd, and insisting there has been a double standard for the January 6 "patriots."

One moment that has been getting attention came when she introduced witness Trennis Evans, who served 20 days in prison for entering the capitol building through a broken window and took shots of whiskey in former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office.

Evans showed no remorse, arguing he would have been "better off" if he were an Antifa rioter.

"Did you burn down the Capitol on January 6?" Greene asked, holding a picture of a city on fire during a past protest.

"Only the fabric of democracy, I hear," he responded, garnering a chuckle from Greene.

"God bless you for your humor," she added with a smile.