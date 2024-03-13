Are Marjorie Taylor Greene and other MAGA Republicans "off the hook" for January 6?
Washington DC - Far-right Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene and other MAGA Republicans may be "off the hook" for their actions on January 6, 2021, after the US Supreme Court's ruling in Donald Trump's Colorado ballot case.
On Monday, the Supreme Court unanimously struck down a lawsuit that attempted to remove Trump from ballots in Colorado, which had cited a 14th Amendment clause that bars anyone who has "engaged in insurrection" from holding office.
Peter Shane, a New York University constitutional law professor, recently told Newsweek that the ruling may also affect similar cases around the country against other politicians accused of participating that day.
"By deciding that states may not disqualify oath-breaking insurrectionists from running from any federal office, not just the presidency, the majority has let off the hook any members of the last Congress who might yet be implicated in the January 6-related prosecutions," Shane explained.
One such arguable insurrectionist is Greene, who was hit with a similar lawsuit back in March 2022 by a group of Georgia voters seeking to bar her from being re-elected to her House seat.
By April, MTG clapped back with an appeal, demanding the judge prohibit state officials from enforcing a law she argued was "unconstitutional."
Marjorie Taylor Greene makes contrasting claims about January 6
Leading up to the Capitol riots, Greene aggressively pushed Trump's false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him by President Joe Biden.
To this day, she continues to push the claims while also describing rioters who have been hit with prison time as "peaceful protesters" who are victims of Biden's "weaponized" justice system.
Earlier this year, MTG was planning to host a "3rd anniversary" event in Florida on January 6, which was canceled by the venue, which was unaware of her true intent.
While she has been the most vocal politician about her support for Trump and the rioters, she is very quick to change her tune in a court of law.
In April 2022, she testified before a jury and deflected questions about her alleged involvement in organizing the rioters, insisting she asked MAGA demonstrators to come to the Capitol to "peacefully" protest.
She then went on to describe herself as a "victim" of the riots after the demonstration became violent.
In her appeal, MTG also "vigorously denies that she aided and engaged in insurrection to obstruct the peaceful transfer of presidential power."
Cover photo: Collage: BRENT STIRTON & Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP